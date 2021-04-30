Mumbai: Actor Himansh Kohli has once again spoken about his very public breakup with singer Neha Kakkar after which the latter also went on to sing the famous ‘Ghata’ song and broke down during a concert and on the sets of a reality show. Himansh though says that everything is in the past now because both of them are happy in their respective lives today. Also Read - Himansh Kohli Talks About Neha Kakkar Marrying Rohanpreet Singh After Taking Down The Fake Viral Video

Speaking in his latest interview with Bollywood Bubble, Himansh said they both have moved on and while a lot was said and discussed by Neha, he kept his dignified silence. The Yaariyan star mentioned that he understands Neha was angry, he was angry too and that’s the reason those clashes happened in the past but people should just leave them alone today. Also Read - Neha Kakkar Starts ‘Move On Challenge’ to Get Over Ex-Boyfriends, Netizens Want to See Himansh Kohli’s Reaction

Himansh said ‘there’s no love, no hate’ from both sides and that’s how he would like to keep it now. “She did her bit, she was angry. She must have posted something. I was angry I didn’t post anything. But who is more toxic now? Toxic is the people now those who keep pinpointing you, keep on poking you, which is not required. I don’t want to be putting a blame on anyone. That’s why I never spoke up. I don’t want to put any derogatory remarks on her. We are neutral – there is no love, there’s no hate. If we can maintain this, people should also do the same,” he explained. Also Read - Himansh Kohli Gets Back at Ex-Girlfriend Neha Kakkar With Cryptic Post, Says 'He is Happy With Who he is'

The actor went on to talk about living a ‘dream life’ today. He said he doesn’t blame Neha for anything and wishes her well in the future. “This has been happening since 2018. I don’t blame Neha also now. She has moved on, she is happy. I am happy for her. I am happy for myself. I am living my dream life, making money, and entertaining more audiences,” he said.

Himansh faced a lot of trolling and public scrutiny after it was speculated that he broke Neha’s heart. However, he mentioned that his conscience is clear and he was never a bad person. “Some people feel I have done something bad to a person. But I know that I am not a bad person,” he said.

Neha married fellow singer Rohanpreet Singh in a lavish dual wedding ceremony in Delhi in October last year. The couple has been setting new goals ever since. NehuPreet makes for one of the cutest couples in the industry and their social media profiles are full of romantic posts for each other.