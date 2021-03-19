Mumbai: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla starrer video song Marjaneya is now trending No. 1 on YouTube. Sung by Neha Kakkar, it was released on Thursday to a wide appreciation from the fans of both Neha and RubiNav. A quirky number, Marjaneya was highly anticipated ever since the news of the Bigg Boss 14 couple teaming up with Neha surfaced in the media. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla Look Their Quirkiest Best in Neha Kakkar's Song Marjaneya - Watch

Marjaneya features the couple enjoying a sweet banter as Neha lends her vocals for their chemistry. Rubina and Abhinav look like stunners and cut a striking picture together. Marjaneya has received over 9 million views within 22 hours of its release. The song has further received over 771K likes on its YouTube video. Check it out here if you haven't already:

﻿

Earlier, Neha’s brother Tony Kakkar teamed up with Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni – another Bigg Boss 14 couple, to curate the video titled Tera Suit. The video trended No. 1 on YouTube within 24 hours of its release and became instantly popular.

Both Neha and Tony have been collaborating with many Bigg Boss faces. Earlier, the latter also roped in Bigg Boss 13 couple Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla for a hit video number titled Shona Shona. What are your thoughts on Rubina and Abhinav starrer Marjaneya though?