Singer Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh now make one of the most loved pairs of the film and music industry. They got married on October 24 and their fans have been drooling over their lovely chemistry ever since. However, there was a time when Rohanpreet thought that he was too-young-to-marry Neha and the two had stopped talking to each other.

Neha and Rohanpreet recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show where they both talked about their love story and how the cupid struck them. During the conversation, Neha revealed that she had made it clear that she only wanted to get married and was not looking out for any fling. This gave Rohanpreet cold feet who, despite falling for Neha, thought that at 25, he should not be getting married. Later, as the popular singer revealed, Rohanpreet did a drunk call to her and expressed his feelings.

Neha said on the show that one night, he just called her up and told her that he can't live without her and he wanted to get married to her. The singer didn't take that call seriously because she knew that Rohanpreet was down a couple of beers but the next day, he met her and told her that he meant every word of his proposal and he really wanted to get married to her.

“He asked if I remember what he had said the day before and I replied that he was the one who was drunk, why won’t I remember what he said,” told Neha on the show. The next step was taking Neha’s mom’s permission and Rohanpreet instantly impressed her. Neha said, “I asked him to speak to my mother about it first and when he did, she liked him instantly.”

Neha and Rohanpreet first met on the sets of their song Nehu Da Vyah that later went on to become their wedding anthem. The couple had no clue that they were going to enter into a bonding of a lifetime. In October this year, the two got married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at a Gurudwara in Delhi, followed by a lavish wedding as per the Hindu wedding rituals in the evening.