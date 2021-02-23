Singer Neha Kakkar offered veteran lyricist Santosh Anand a sum of Rs 5 lakh after the story of his struggle in life made everyone go emotional on the sets of Indian Idol 12. However, while the gesture was made in respect and out of love, a section of the audience felt that the makers tried to cash in upon the TRPs with the lyricist’s life story. Also Read - Kapil Sharma Shares Super Cute Picture of Daughter Anayra, Neeti Mohan Calls Her 'Mini Ginni'

Fellow lyricist, writer, and poet Manoj Muntashir called out the makers and took a jibe at Neha in his tweet in which he wrote that Anand has lived his life with utmost self-respect and the media should refrain from selling his story for a few TRPs. Also Read - TRP Report Week 6: Anupama Grabs First Spot Again, Kundali Bhagya, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in Top 5, Indian Idol Slips

Anand also talked about Neha’s gesture in his latest interview and mentioned that her decision was made out of love and even though he wasn’t accepting the money earlier, he ended up taking the amount because Neha asked him to treat her like his granddaughter.

Amar Ujala quoted the veteran lyricist as saying, “A man only needs two meals in a day to live. I am self-dependent and have self-respect. I didn’t go there to ask anyone for help. Money isn’t everything in the world. Love and respect mean the most to me. I have earned both respect and wealth in my life. Neha is a good human being. I didn’t want to take the money from her but she told me that she was like my grand-daughter. I had to accept her love.”

In the Sunday episode on the popular singing reality show, Anand told the audience how he used to fly to Mumbai every now and then for work. However, things changed and he stopped getting work. The veteran lyricist mentioned, “Mai jeena chahta hun. Paidal jata thaa peele kapde pahenkar. Ram ji ney mujhpar kripa nahot ki. Bahot kuch diya. Fir sab kuch chala gya. Mujhe pata nahi chala Ram ji ka kapat kisney band kar diya. Mujhe aajtak pata nahi chala. Ab woh daur nahi, par itna kehna chahta hun ab woh daur nahi. Joh beet gya woh daur lout kar nahi ayega. Is dil mey siva tere koi aur na ayega. Ghar phoonk diya humney ab raakh uthani hai, zindagi aur kuch bhi nahi teri meri kahani hai.”

Your thoughts?