Neha Kakkar Instagram latest picture: Singer and social media star Neha Kakkar dropped a new photo on her Instagram account on Thursday. The popular singer posed in her bathroom in a set of cute pictures. Neha could be seen making cute poses while wearing her white bathrobe and those pairs of fluffy slippers. The Indian Idol 12 judge could be seen flaunting her dimples and her million-dollar smile while sitting on the edge of her bathtub.

Neha captioned her photo as, "Good Morning! 🧖🏻‍♀️ Shower done, Let's begin the day with some Positivi – Tea ☕️♥️😇 (sic)". While it seemed like a regular cute picture to put a smile on th faces of her fans, her husband surely couldn't resist praising his stunning wife. Rohanpreet Singh, who never shies away from displaying his love on social media, commented saying, "Ahm Ahm!! Wow Hiiii!! Oh I Mean How Beautiful!!!!👸🏻😍❤️😘😬 (sic)". Her brother Tony Kakkar also commented on the post. Check out the full post here:

Neha and Rohanpreet got married in October last year. The two have been really going strong ever since and have been setting couple goals for all to follow. Their chemistry is visible in the posts that they make on social media. The couple keeps treating their fans with their romantic pictures every now and then.

Meanwhile, Neha has been judging the singing reality show Indian Idol 12. However, ever since the lockdown was imposed in Mumbai due to the increasing coronavirus cases in the city, Neha stopped shooting for the show. Currently, her sister and singer Sonu Kakkar is seen on the show judging alongside Himesh Reshammiya and Anu Malik.