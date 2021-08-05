Mumbai: Singer Neha Kakkar has ‘unfollowed quite a few people’ on Instagram after having some ‘bad experiences’. Taking to Instagram stories, she shared a long note announcing that she has unfollowed few people stating that she had some really bad experiences in the past. She further clarified that she will only follow those who she knows, regularly meet, or work with. She also added that she has no grudges against anyone but has to be ‘really careful’.Also Read - Viral Video of Desi Dadi Dancing Funnily With Her Grandson Is The Cutest Thing on Internet Today | Watch

Her note read, “Sorry!! Finally decided to unfollow quite a few people from my Instagram. Coz of some really bad experiences in the past. Going to only follow those who I know or regularly meet or work with!!. Sorry if that made you feel bad! Have no grudges against anyone. But such is life! We have to have to be really careful.” Also Read - Indian Idol 12 : From Neha Kakkar's Exit to Kapil Sharma's Entry | Things You Need to Know About Indian Idol Grand Finale

Recently, Neha clocked 60 million followers on Instagram, becoming the third most followed Indian celebrity after Virat Kohli (140 million) and Priyanka Chopra (66 million). Also Read - Instagram Introduces New Feature of Controlling Sensitive, Sexually Explicit, Violent Contents in Your Explore Tab

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh married last year in Delhi on October 24. Neha rose to fame with her song, Second Hand Jawaani, from Cocktail, years after her participation in Indian Idol 2. Currently, she is one of the highest-paid singers in Bollywood with songs such as Kala Chashma, Dilbar, Aankh Marey, and O Saki Saki, among many others. She was last seen as a judge on Indian Idol 12 along with Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya. She will be coming up with her new song ‘Saath Kya Nibhaoge’, directed by Farah Khan and stars Sonu Sood.