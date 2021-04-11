Singer Neha Kakkar, who is now seen as the judge of Indian Idol 12, once auditioned for the same show. She participated in the second season of Indian Idol but was eliminated. Now, her video from the auditions went viral on social media. In the video, she can be seen performing on the song ‘Aisa Lagta Hai’ from Refugee. However, she failed to impress the judges – Anu Malik, Sonu Nigam and, Farah Khan. In fact, Anu Nigam said he felt like slapping himself after her performance and rather slapped himself to demonstrate his anguish. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya, Aditya Narayan Earn THIS Much Per Episode

He can be heard asking Neha, “Neha Kakkar… Teri awaaz sun kar lagta hai main apne mooh par maaroon thappad, yaar! Kya ho gaya hai tere ko (I feel like slapping myself after hearing you sing. What happened to you)?” Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali's Impromptu Performance on Nora Fatehi's Dilbar Sets Stage on Fire

Watch The Video Here:



Neha rose to fame with her song, Second Hand Jawaani, from Cocktail, years after her participation on Indian Idol 2. Currently, she is one of the highest-paid singers in Bollywood with songs such as Kala Chashma, Dilbar, Aankh Marey, and O Saki Saki, among many others. She is currently a judge on Indian Idol 12 along with Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya.

On the personal front, in October last year, Neha married singer Rohanpreet Singh in a lavish dreamy wedding. Recently, she released a single titled ‘Marjaneya’ featuring Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.