Actor Nehha Pendse is all set to entertain the viewers as Anita Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. The popular comedy show saw actor Saumya Tandon playing the role. However, after she quit a few months back, the makers were on a look-out for a new face. Nehha, who has impressed the viewers with her performance in show May I Come in Madam, is all confident about her journey as Anita Bhabhi.

In an interview with Mid-Day, the actor opened up on her new project and how she has got some 'big shoes' to fill as Anita Bhabhi. She added that her entry in the show will bring a lot of 'humour, glamour and fun' for the audience. Nehha was quoted as saying, "I am ecstatic and delighted to be a part of a cult show, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai that has entertained the audience for over six years! It is a huge responsibility and no doubt, there are some big shoes to fill. But I am sure the audience will shower their new Anita Bhabi with as much love and affection. I am eagerly looking forward to starting shooting soon."

Nehha, who also participated in Bigg Boss 12, asked the viewers to give her the same love and blessings that they gave to Saumya earlier. She said that she knows the audience is going to love everything about her character and she's just excited to know how she entertains them. "There is a lot much in store, and I would not like to divulge too many details yet, to keep a certain surprise element for the audience. But one thing I can assure you, there is much more oomph, glamour, humour and fun in store!" she said.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, that airs every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm is one of the most loved shows on Hindi television. It also stars Aasif Sheikh as Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, Rohitashv Gour as Manmohan Tiwari, and Shubhangi Atre as Angoori Bhabhi. Watch out for Nehha’s entry in the show!