Mumbai: Former Bigg Boss contestant Sofia Hayat has hit back at a troll who accused her of having a ‘one night stand’ with TV actor and Rubina Dilaik’s husband Abhinav Shukla. The social media user even warned them against a ‘legal action’. However, Sofia refuted the claim by the troll and said that she didn’t know Abhinav ‘until she Googled him’. Also Read - Eijaz Khan Takes Pavitra Punia Home to Celebrate His Nephew's Birthday, Check Out These Viral Pics

Taking to Instagram, she shared a screenshot of the messages she received from the troll which read, “I know everything between you and ABHINAV Shukla… He also used you for the sexual purpose… I’m going to take legal action against u and ur one night stand wala partner ABHINAV SHUKLA…. I pray everyday you and your parents will die soon.” Also Read - Minissha Lamba Shares Casting Couch Stories: 'Why Don't You Meet For Dinner,' They Ask

Giving back to the troll, she replied by saying, “Someone sent me this message. It was my mistake. I don’t check my DMs usually. But she started off saying she desperately needed help. After a few minutes I realised she was a liar so I had blocked her. She made another account and sent this message! No one should ever be afraid of people like this. Trolls and bullies have an inner sadness that they inflict upon others.” Also Read - Rubina Dilaik Puts Her Bigg Boss 14 Victory Gown For Virtual Charity Sale to Support LGBTQIA+

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Hayat (@sofiahayat)

She further added, “I understand energy and know that it is their energy and not mine, so when I get a message like this, I feel sorry for someone with such sadness and hatred for themselves and can only hope they work on themselves to release this pain instead of hurting others. But then, I don’t get hurt, because I am not invested in this person. Bullies cannot hurt you when you know, their bullying is an inner reflection of their own state of mind. I send you love and blessings. May your heart and mind be clear. If not..I’m having a wonderful life and day 🙂 The next video explains my relationship with Abhinav Shukla. Namaste Shalom Salaam Satnam Mother Sofia Hayat.”

In a video, she further clarified the messages and accusations of having a ‘one night stand’ with Abhinav Shukla. She said, “My relationship with Abhinav Shukla.” In the video, she said, “I’m very shocked that someone can send me such messages. I’ve never met him, nor worked with him and we aren’t even friends but I have been accused…I’ve never even spoken to him. I didn’t know who Abhinav Shukla is until I googled him…Just to tell you that it’s not true.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Hayat (@sofiahayat)



Sofia Hayat, who is known for her controversial acts, claims that she doesn’t know Abhinav Shukla, has supported Rakhi Sawant during the on-air run of Bigg Boss 14, which also indicates that she has watched the show and knows who Abhinav Shukla is. During the show, Sofia even slammed Abhinav and Rubina when the couple got worried about Rakhi’s unnecessary advances towards Abhinav.