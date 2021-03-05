Actor Nia Sharma is all bold and beautiful and loves to wear her confidence on her sleeves. The actor is currently is in the buzz because of her latest web-series Jamai 2.0 in which she is paired opposite Ravi Dubey. Another reason that’s making people talk about her is her presence on social media. Nia knows how to create the right kind of noise for her by making several posts on Instagram. In her latest Instagram post, she is seen flaunting her perfect hour-glass figure in a set of bikinis and monokinis that she rocked in her ZEE5 show. Also Read - Nia Sharma - Krystle D'Souza Dance on 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai' in Mumbai’s Club at Birthday Party, Watch

Nia is seen walking with the tides and taking a shower on the beach in the clip that she shared on Instagram on Thursday. With that stunning bod, she looked no lesser than a Baywatch girl. However, a section of the audience also ended up comparing her with Disha Patani who, too, is known for her incredibly toned body. Also Read - Nia Sharma, in Rs 66000 Sheer Saree, is All Sizzling And Stunning - See Pics

Both Nia and Disha are popular for not shying away from posing in bold avatars. While Disha made jaws drop with her bikini shoots, Nia also did the same with her basic Instagram pictures. While her fans are all in awe of how she never fails to slay with her fashion choices, several others also trolled her for flaunting a bold appearance always. One Instagram user ended up writing ‘gareebo ki Disha Patani’ on the post while some schooled her for sharing a bikini picture online. Check out all the comments here: Also Read - Nia Sharma Goes Bold With Her Makeup Again With Sparkling Blue Eyeliner, Will You Dare to Try it?

Nia has never shied away from speaking up or being comfortable with her body. Whether she wears a saree or a slit gown, there’s no piece of outfit that she can’t rock or flaunt with all elan. Nia is one of those stunning divas in the industry who can make even a piece of rag do wonders on her. Trolling or no trolling, her fans love her confidence and we too want her to stay the same!