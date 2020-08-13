TV actor Pratyusha Banerjee who rose to fame with Balika Vadhu, died by suicide on April 1, 2016. She was found hanging from the fan in her house in Bangur Nagar, Mumbai, leaving her family, friends and fans in utter shock. Sidharth Shukla who had been close friends with Pratyusha since Balika Vadhu days misses her a lot. Also Read - Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla Expresses His Gratitude For Indian Army, Says 'Your Sacrifice Will Not go in Vain'

It seems Pratyusha’s death has affected Sidharth in a way that he makes an extra effort to be cordial and always there for his friends. While his stint in Bigg Boss 13, Shukla had turned emotional on remembering the late actor. Also Read - Smriti Khanna And Gautam Guppta on Welcoming Their Baby Girl During COVID-19 Lockdown

Recently, when a fan of Pratyusha Banerjee and Sidharth Shukla wished the birth anniversary of the late actor on a wrong date, Shukla quickly corrected her sweetly. Also Read - Bigg Boss 13 Fame Shehnaaz Gill Mourns Demise of Two Sidnaaz Fans From Coronavirus Complications, Says 'Waheguru Bless Them'

The fan tweeted, “Everythg is chnged with tym But real frnship n real bond nvr chnge lyk #Shiv&Anandi #BalikaVadhu Version in #DilKoKaraarAya Wish u a vry hppy birthday Lt. #PratyushaBanerjee Be hppy where ever u live From #SidHearts And #SidharthShukla Side @SidShukla_1 @TeamSidharthFc”.

To which, Shukla replied, “Thank you Sapna but her birthday was yesterday 10 Aug.” Fans were moved to see the actor remembering Pratyusha’s birth date. They lauded him for memorising small things.