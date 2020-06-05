After former Bigg Boss contestant Hindustani Bhau, a few ex-army personnel in Gurugram’s Palam Vihar lodged a police complaint against producer Ekta Kapoor for allegedly insulting the Indian army in her web-show Triple X-2. Also Read - Naagin 5: First Look of Ekta Kapoor's Show Goes Viral, Fans Want Hina Khan to Play The Lead

As reported by news agency IANS, the chairman of the Martyrs Welfare Foundation (MWF) – Major TC Rao objected to the content shown in Kapoor's web-series. He said that in the show, an army officer's wife is seen cheating on him in his absence and that's a big insult for the soldiers who are serving the country on the borders. Rao added that it further shows the woman making her lover wear her husband's uniform only to tear it later in the scene – which is another insult to the Indian army.

Rao was quoted saying, "his content is highly objectionable and it could demoralise our armed forces. Triple X-2 also has scenes where uniforms of military men, having symbols of Ashoka statue and Taj are torn apart. This is an insult to our armed forces and military personnel."

Another member of the club, SN Rao, alleged that the show is a blatant attempt to show the Indian army in a bad light and they won’t let that happen. “In a state like Haryana having representation of over 3.70 lakh army soldiers. This is an insult to them and ex-armymen like us. If Ekta Kapoor will not remove the objectionable scenes from the web series, we will intensify our agitation,” he said.

Earlier, Bhau lodged a complaint at Mumbai’s Khar police station against Ekta and her mother Shobhaa Kapoor for the inappropriate sex scene in the web-series.