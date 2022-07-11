Payal-Sangram visit Taj Mahal: Newlyweds Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh visited an ancient temple in Agra after their wedding. The couple got married on July 9 in a Hindu wedding ceremony and visited a Lord Shiva temple on the premises of Agra’s Taj Mahal. Payal on Monday shared pictures on Instagram from inside the temple. In one photo, she is seen posing with Sangram in front of the Shivalinga, in another picture, the couple is seen performing the rituals with the temple priest. The couple also visited the Taj Mahal with their family and shared glimpses of the same on Instagram.Also Read - Payal Rohatgi - Sangram Singh’s Wedding Pics Are Out And Fans Are Unhappy With Bridal Makeup – See Reactions

Payal's caption on the post read, "As a married couple our first blessings at Temple Pancheshwar Mahadev in Agra. It's located at the East gate of TajMahal. Visit that before u go visit Taj 🙏 #payalrohatgi #sangramsingh #payalkesangram (sic)."

During their visit to the Taj Mahal, the couple got a lot of selfies clicked with their family in front of the beautiful monument. Payal shared a video that featured all the lovely moments from the post-wedding outing. The actor captioned her post as, “A day at The Taj Mahal. What a beauty 🤩 #reels #reelkarofeelkaro #reelsinstagram #viralreels #tajmahal (sic).”

For her special day post marriage, Payal wore an embroidered lehenga with lots of Kundan jewellery and the traditional Chooda (set of red bangles meant for newly-married women).

Much like her wedding day, Payal kept her post-wedding look also pretty simple. She flaunted a dewy makeup look and tied her hair in a ponytail. The actress, who was recently seen in Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp, has been dating Sangram for a few years now. The couple is expected to host a wedding reception in Delhi soon. The actor also intends to invite Kangana to their reception. Talking about the same with News18, she said, “I will obviously make sure that I send the invite to her sister Rangoli and if she is in Delhi, would love to see her at the reception. She is kind and I am kind. It’s a good occasion and we should let bygones be bygones.”

We wish them the best in their married life!