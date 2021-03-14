Television actor Nia Sharma is known for her bold looks and she never shies away from flaunting her perfect curves. Leaving her fans smitten on Saturday with her killer dance moves on Honey Singh’s popular song ‘Saiyaan Ji’, she took to Instagram to share the viral video. In the video, she performs on the song in a black deep-neckline bralette with cut full-sleeves teamed up with matching tights and white shoes. For the glam, she opted for bold makeup and bright red lips. Needless to say, she looks hot and stunning as she flaunts her sexy dance moves. Also Read - Urvashi Rautella Shares Her First Sexy Striptease as She Dances With Honey Singh, Video Goes Viral

She captioned the post, "Bola tha jaane de Jaane de' par @sachinsharmadance na maana! Dance isn't my forte! Choreography and direction By: @Sachinsharmadance. (sic)"

Watch the Video here:



The video has gone insanely viral on social media and has fetched over five lakh views within a few hours.

Earlier, she shared a video where she can be seen breaking into impromptu dance on the street of Mumbai along with her friend. She can be seen grooving to the song ‘Walk’ by Saucy Santana. Nia can be seen clad in a one-shoulder tiny black top and mini skirt teamed up with matching boots. She captioned it, “In exactly 5 mins.. @shwetasharda24 those moves you got u swagger #streets #mumbaiscenes”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen on Jamai Raja 2.0 that is streaming on Zee5. She rose to fame with Vikram Bhatt’s web series Twisted and Twisted 2.