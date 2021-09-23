Mumbai: Actor Nia Sharma recently opened up on the discrimination TV actors face in Bollywood. The actor, who has created a buzz with her latest music video ‘Do Ghoonth’, spoke in an interview and revealed that she had once gone out to meet for a role in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi but it didn’t work out. Nia also mentioned that sometimes, she is told about being ‘too hot’ for a certain role.Also Read - Nia Sharma Moves to New Beautiful White House After Griha Pravesh Puja – See Pics of Decor And Beautiful Skyline

The actor, who rose to fame with her performance as a simple girl in the TV show Ek Hazaron Me Meri Behna Hai, said that she hadn't met anybody who has directly refused to cast her because of her TV background but that kind of discrimination exists. Nia was asked "Have you met a big Bollywood director or producer who said this to you also?" on the Siddharth Kannan show when she said, "No but Manikarnika ke liye ek meeting thi itna sa role ke liye (there was a meeting for a bit part in Manikarnika). It was a stupid conversation. I didn't go again. Kuch faayda nahi tha uss conversation ka (It was not a worthwhile conversation), it was a wastage of time. And then he was like, 'you look so hot'. I was like, 'seriously?'."

Manikarnika featured Kangana Ranaut in the titular role and had Ankita Lokhande and Mishti in other important roles. The film was earlier been directed by Krish who later accused Kangana of 'hijacking' the project. Kangana also shared a director credit with Krish.

Earlier, actor Hina Khan also called out the leading fashion designers for not giving their outfits to the TV celebrities. She spoke about the discrimination that the TV celebs face in Bollywood even when they are walking the international red carpets. Hina found support in Neha Bhasin who shared a similar incident and slammed the designers.