Actor Nia Sharma is now a proud owner of a stunning apartment in Mumbai. The actor broke the happy news on social media on New Year's day and posted a set of beautiful pictures from her new home. Nia shared a picture of the gorgeous view from her balcony where the entire Mumbai skyline could be seen.

Wearing a black outfit, Nia gazed at the clear sky and the high-rise buildings visible from her balcony as she revealed that she has finally got the house of her dreams. The caption on her special post read, "New homeee to Stay home'… 🏠Happyyyyyyy 2021 ..💥🥂🥂 'Efforts never go waste' is all I've learnt in these years is what I want to pass on to the ones that need to know this to keep going..💥" (sic)

Nia’s friends and colleagues from the industry took to her post to drop happy comments. While Drashti Dhami congratulated the actor, her co-star from Jamai 2.0 Achint Kaur wrote, “Congratulations kiddo… so so proud of you ❤”. Actor Vijyendra Kumeria who worked with Nia in Naagin 4 wrote, “👏👏👏👏 happy new year… and wish you more and more success 🤗🤗” while Rashami Desai commented, “Congratulations 😍💐💐💐 more happiness to you💗” (sic)

Nia is one of the loved personalities of Hindi television. The actor rose to fame after performing in Star Plus’ show Ek Hazaron Me Meri Behna Hai. Nia was then seen in Jamai Raja alongside Ravi Dubey. The actor also stepped into the shoes of the ‘naagins‘ of the TV world and spearheaded season four of the show. Nia will soon be back with Jamai 2.0 that will stream on ZEE5.