Mumbai: Actor Nia Sharma is not just one of the most popular actors on television but is also regarded as one of the sexiest women in the country. While she began her career by playing regular characters in TV shows, her popularity increased when she did hot photoshoots and starred in some bold projects including her dancer numbers and web series. And yet, she doesn't think she's 'hot.'

In her latest interview with an entertainment portal, Nia expressed how she feels awkward and doesn't understand when someone compliments her for appearance saying she looks hot. The actor said she works hard to maintain her body and feels glad when the audience appreciates it but she hasn't still found a way to accept compliments for her body. She spoke to Pinkvilla and said, "Sometimes all it takes is a thank you to the other person complimenting you. But somehow, I can't do it. I can't digest it. Somebody tells me, 'Nia you look so pretty, you are so hot,' and I take it like, 'Why is he trying to tell me wrong things' because I don't get it."

Nia called herself a regular girl-next-door. She added, "I am not that girl. I am not hot. I am just another girl. I am trying to be modest. It's just who I am. I am not trying to be fishing for compliments. That is not my agenda."

After doing TV shows like Ek Hazaaron Me Meri Behna Hai, and Kaali, Nia went through an image change when he fans saw her taking up bold characters, wearing bikini, and flaunting that fabulous body on-screen. Her dance number – Do Ghoont – became a rage last year, and she has now released yet another dance number titled Phoonk Le. Nia talked about how she maintained her body for the new song and told Free Press Journal, “I worked very hard for it. I stopped eating. I literally starved myself. The song has a lot of dance moves and I wanted to look absolutely perfect. I didn’t think that this item song would come to me so soon after Do Ghoont and hence I wanted to give it my best shot.”

Do you support actors following rigorous diets to stay in shape? Have you watched Phoonk Le yet?