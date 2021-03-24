Mumbai: Actor Nia Sharma seems to have chosen a ‘rebellious’ way to celebrate her six million followers on Instagram. The actor has shared a new video of herself dancing like there’s no tomorrow, and her fans are totally gushing over her sexy dance moves. Also Read - Nia Sharma Opens up about her Lesbian Kiss in a Series, says 'Kissing a Boy is a lot Better'

The popular TV actor took to Instagram on Tuesday night to share an absolutely hot dance video in which she could be seen matching steps with a friend over Shenseea’s track Rebel. Nia is seen wearing a bright red crop shirt with a tiny pair of black denim shorts and her trusty black boots. The actor shows off her perfect waistline as she glides her way into the fans’ hearts with that scintillating performance. Check out the viral video here: Also Read - Nia Sharma's Sexy Dance in White Outfit Breaks The Internet Again - Video Goes Viral

Nia Sharma’s Instagram profile is filled with videos that speak volumes of her immense confidence. The actor is totally unapologetic about her sexuality and wears boldness on her sleeves.

Nia’s fans showered her with love and commented with fire emojis on her post. One social media user wrote, “man Her hotness👏🔥🔥🔥🔥”, while another wrote, “mam u dance sooooooo welllll🔥🔥🔥🔥” (sic).

Your thoughts on Nia’s dance?