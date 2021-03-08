Television actor Nia Sharma has once again won the hearts of her fans with her quirky style and we love it. Recently, the actor took to Instagram to share a video where she can be seen dancing along with a friend Shweta Sharda on the street of Mumbai. The viral video begins with them leaning against the car and then stylishly grove to the song ‘Walk’ by Saucy Santana. Later, they break out into an energetic performance and end it with a stunning pose. Also Read - Netizens Call Nia Sharma 'Gareebon ki Disha Patani' as She Shares a Hot Baywatch-Like Bikini Video

The video has gone insanely viral on social media. In the clip, Nia can be seen clad in a one-shoulder tiny black top and mini skirt teamed up with matching boots. She completed her look with a neckpiece, dewy makeup, winged eyeliner, and a dash of lipstick. Many fans commented with a fire emoji on her post. Also Read - Nia Sharma - Krystle D'Souza Dance on 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai' in Mumbai’s Club at Birthday Party, Watch

Watch the video here:



She captioned it, “In exactly 5 mins.. @shwetasharda24 those moves you got u swagger #streets #mumbaiscenes”.

A few days back, her beach video had gone viral where she was seen running across the seashore in a pink bikini. The shot was taken during the shoot of Jamai Raja 2.0 in Goa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)



Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen on Jamai Raja 2.0 that is streaming on Zee5. She rose to fame with Vikram Bhatt’s web series Twisted and Twisted 2.