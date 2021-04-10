TV actor Nia Sharma often treats fans with her killer dance moves on social media. Even though Mumbai’s bars are closed due to a spike in COVID-19, nothing can stop her from dancing in a hot pink outfit. Taking to Instagram, she grooves to the song ‘Up’ by Cardi B along with her friend. In the video, she can be seen twinning in a little shimmery pink dress teamed up with white sneakers. She glammed it up with subtle makeup, kohl in the eyes, and a dash of lipstick. She has left her hair natural and left it open. Her sizzling dance moves will definitely lift your mood on a Saturday. Also Read - Guidelines Issued For Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. Details Here

She captioned it, “Clubs shut but your inner soul wants to go out dancing….Twinning with @shivikapratapofficial. (sic)” Also Read - Rohit bats for Conservation of Rhinos

Watch The Viral Video Here:



Earlier, she posted a video as she experienced luxury water sports, jet blading. In the video, she initially goes smoothly on the jet blade and then suddenly falls into the water. She can be seen clad in a bikini and sports safety jacket. She captioned it, “Enjoy the epic fails also. (sic)”

On Tuesday, she shared a video grooving with actor Ravi Dubey on ‘tik tok for the gang’. They were both grooving effortlessly and their lip-sync was perfect. Sharing the video, Nia wrote, “You’re a sport, Ravi Dubey, for agreeing to do it on the spot. (sic)”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen on Jamai Raja 2.0 that is streaming on Zee5. She rose to fame with Vikram Bhatt’s web series Twisted and Twisted 2.