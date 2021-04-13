TV actor Nia Sharma is back with yet another dance video and fans can’t keep calm. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video where she can be seen showcasing her killer dance moves on the song ‘In Da Club’ by 50 Cent. In the clip, she can be seen dancing along with other dancers in the background on the street of Mumbai amid the COVID-19 spike in the state. She can be seen clad in a black bralette and ripped pants teamed up with a matching cap and white sneakers. Also Read - Anupama Actor Rupali Ganguly Tests Negative For COVID-19, To Resume Shoot Soon Along With Sudhanshu Pandey

She captioned the post, "Go shawty @akshayjainofficial thank you for entertaining my demands😅.. been funnnnn. (sic)"

Earlier, she shared a video grooving to the song ‘Up’ by Cardi B along with her friend. In the video, she can be seen twinning in a little shimmery pink dress teamed up with white sneakers. She glammed it up with subtle makeup, kohl in the eyes, and a dash of lipstick. She captioned it, “Clubs shut but your inner soul wants to go out dancing….Twinning with @shivikapratapofficial. (sic)”

Last week, she shared a video grooving with actor Ravi Dubey on ‘tik tok for the gang’. They were both grooving effortlessly and their lip-sync was perfect. Sharing the video, Nia wrote, “You’re a sport, Ravi Dubey, for agreeing to do it on the spot. (sic)”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen on Jamai Raja 2.0 that is streaming on Zee5. She rose to fame with Vikram Bhatt’s web series Twisted and Twisted 2.