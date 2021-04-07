TV actor Nia Sharma has left her fans laughing on Wednesday afternoon after she shared an epic video where she can be seen falling into the sea as she experiences luxury water sport, jet blading. Taking to Instagram, the Jamia 2.0 actor can be seen enjoying the sport jet blading and her epic fall into the water will make you go ROFL. Also Read - Models Who Posed Naked on Dubai Balcony to be Kicked Out of Country, Photographer to be Deported Too

In the video, she initially goes smoothly on the jet blade and then suddenly falls into the water. She can be seen clad in a bikini and sports safety jacket. She captioned it, "Enjoy the epic fails also. (sic)"

On Tuesday, she shared the first-ever reel video with co-star Ravi Dubey. The on-screen couple was seen grooving on the original song of ‘tik tok for the gang’. While Nia looked gorgeous in a ruffled black gown, Ravi looked dapper in an all-white ensemble. They were both grooving effortlessly and their lip-sync was perfect. Sharing the video, Nia wrote, “You’re a sport, Ravi Dubey, for agreeing to do it on the spot. (sic)”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen on Jamai Raja 2.0 that is streaming on Zee5. She rose to fame with Vikram Bhatt’s web series Twisted and Twisted 2.