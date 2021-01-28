Actor Nia Sharma once again set the internet on fire with her latest pictures on Instagram. The actor posed like a true blue diva, wearing a sheer black saree, flaunting her usual gorgeous-self. Nia is gearing up for a new season of Jamai 2.0 and she knows how to keep her fans entertained until the show hits the screens. In her latest photos on social media, she shared a few photos of herself wearing a black saree. Also Read - Nia Sharma Grooves in Black Co-ords While Flaunting Exotic View From Her Resort in Lonavala, Video Goes Viral

Black anyway seems to be Nia’s colour and the actor loves to flaunt her super fabulous physique in the same. This time too, as she chose to shoot for her stylist friend Neha Adhvik Mahajan, Nia opted for a full black look. She teamed up her saree with a matching sparkly bralette that added more oomph to the entire look. Wavy hair, pink lips, and silver eye makeup finished her look. Nia dressed to kill and got love from both her fans and friends from the industry. Also Read - From Matiz to Volvo XC90 D5 Inscription! Nia Sharma Buys a Swanky New Car Worth Rs 90 Lakh

Nia’s Instagram post received many appreciatory comments. While a few wrote how she absolutely slayed in that saree look, some social media users praised her confidence. The actor’s friend Reyhna wrote ‘qayamat‘, while Lataa Saberwal wrote, ‘koi fire brigade bulvao‘ (someone please call the fire brigade). Fans filled the comment sections with fire and heart emojis. Check out the post here: Also Read - Nia Sharma Buys a Stunning House in Mumbai, Shares Photos From Her Balcony

Nia has been impressing the viewers by sharing some stunning pictures online. Her photoshoots in monokinis and bikinis are a hit. She was also in buzz recently for buying a new home and a car. The actor took to Instagram to share a beautiful post about having a house in Mumbai and how it gave the perfect view of the Mumbai-skyline.

What do you think of Nia’s ‘black’ bewitching look?