Actor Nia Sharma is currently shooting in Goa for the second season of her upcoming web-show Jamai 2.0. The actor has filled the internet with some really stunning beach pictures already and the photo-sharing spree doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon. The popular actor has been on a roll after playing Naagin in Colors TV show, and now, she's posting glimpses of her web-show from the beach in Goa.

Showing off her fabulous physique, the bold and very beautiful, Nia has been sharing back-to-back bikini pictures on Instagram. In her latest Reels that she posted on Wednesday, the actor could be seen taking a random stroll on the beach wearing a pink bikini beneath a sheer white crop-top. The kind of confidence that Nia oozes in these pictures and videos, and the way she maintains that jaw-dropping body is absolutely noteworthy.

The rest of the cast of the show including Ravi Dubey and Achint Kaur is also shooting in Goa. Nia has been constantly sharing pictures with her co-stars and in one picture, Achint, who plays the role of her mother, could be seen rocking a fabulous bikini body at the age of 50. The actor has emerged as an inspiration to many of her age. Together, both Nia and Achint make one of the most stylish mother-daughter duos of the small screen and there shouldn’t be any qualms about how gorgeous they look in their show. Do you agree?