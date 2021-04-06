TV actors Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey, who have impressed fans with their chemistry on Jamia 2.0, have featured in the first-ever reel together on Instagram. Taking to Instagram, Nia shared a reel where the on-screen couple can be seen grooving on the original song of ‘tik tok for the gang’. While Nia looked gorgeous in a ruffled black gown, Ravi looked dapper in an all-white ensemble. They were both grooving effortlessly and their lip-sync was perfect. Also Read - Neha Kakkar Goes Glam on Indian Idol 12, Hubby Rohanpreet Singh Asks 'Why Are You so Beautiful?'

Sharing the video, Nia wrote, “You’re a sport, Ravi Dubey, for agreeing to do it on the spot. (sic)” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut's Fans Troll Kishwer Merchant For 'Bullying' Her Over Not Wearing Face Mask, Latter Hits Out

Watch the viral video, Ravi’s wife Shargun Mehta joked that they must have taken 200 takes for the video. Also Read - Delhi: 'Cyber Stalker' Arrested For Harassing Girls, Uploading Morphed Pics Online

Earlier, she shared pictures in the same black outfit from the outing with Sargun and friend Gautam Sharma and wrote, “Hey I’m out for Lunch’ kind of look! @shagun08 @gautam.sharma13 Only 2 out of 500 pics u both clicked of me could land on IG. I’m going to reconsider our friendship.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen on Jamai Raja 2.0 that is streaming on Zee5. She rose to fame with Vikram Bhatt’s web series Twisted and Twisted 2.