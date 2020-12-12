Actor Nia Sharma took to Instagram to share some more sizzling pictures of herself from Goa. The actor has been shooting for her OTT show Jamai 2.0 in Goa with Achint Kaur and Ravi Dubey among others. Nia had been rocking some really stunning bikini looks during the shoot and her Instagram profile is filled with photos of the same. Also Read - Nia Sharma Looks Superbly Sexy in Pink Monokini in New Pictures From Jamai 2.0 Shoot in Goa

This time, she shared a few pictures of herself wearing a black bikini. She had posted the pictures from the same look in one of her previous posts as well. With that incredible body and perfectly sun-kissed skin, the actor totally rocks every bit of that look. Check out these pictures: Also Read - Hina Khan Slays in a Red Bikini in The Maldives, Poses Like a True Stunner

Not just Nia, her on-screen mom, Achint Kaur is also blessed with a fabulous fit body that she loves to flaunt in pictures on social media. The 50-year-old actor looks all radiant whether wearing a saree or just a swimsuit.

Jamai 2.0 has entirely been shot in Goa and it will be available for streaming on Zee5. Are you excited?