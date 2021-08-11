Mumbai: Actor Nia Sharma has been in controversies for living her life the way she wants to. She has often been the target of the nameless and faceless trolls who feel they are responsible for upholding the moral sanctity of social media. Nia‘s bold image has always troubled those who believe ‘sharm aurat ka gehna hai‘ but trust the actor to know just how to give back to people criticising her for not matching their standards of morality!Also Read - Nia Sharma Shows Off Her Hot Dance Moves in Black Halter-Neck Crop Top, Fans Say ‘Maar Hi Dalogi’

The popular TV actor took to Instagram to share a provocative video of herself looking absolutely sexy in a backless top and a pair of denim. This was her answer to those who trolled her in her previous post for wearing the same outfit a few days back. Nia shared the video on social media with the caption in which she clearly mentioned that she pays no heed to her naysayers. “Don’t be reckless while wearing a Blackless 😉

(ye bhi utaar de, nangi, kapde nahi hai kya, shameless…) To all of you… Fluck you very much⭐ (sic)” she posted in the caption of her video. Check out the post here: Also Read - Bachpan Ka Pyar: Nia Sharma, Ravi Dubey, Arjit Taneja Go Crazy While Dancing on Viral Song -Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Also Read - Rrahul Sudhir On Rumours of Dating Nia Sharma: I Love Rumours, Let Them Be There | Exclusive

Nia’s friends and colleagues Rashami Desai, Nisha Rawal, and others showered love in the comments section on her post.

Nia is not new to trolling. She has been at the forefront of responding to the criticism she receives for experimenting with her style and going bold on social media. Earlier, when she was judged for applying blue and black lipstick, she asked her naysayers to just relax and do some meaningful work than criticising her fashion choices. Even when she cut a cake that was shaped to look like male genitalia, Nia faced a lot of trolling online. However, she spoke in the media later and said that she doesn’t care about the hatred and people judging her online.

Your thoughts?