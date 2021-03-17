Mumbai: Each picture and video on actor Nia Sharma’s Instagram shows just how comfortable she is in her skin. The Jamai actor flaunts immense confidence in whatever she wears and whatever she does. In her latest set of images and videos on Instagram, Nia is seen rocking a backless top with a pair of white denim. However, it’s her dance moves that seem to be just making the fans go crazy. Also Read - Trishala Dutt Gives Subtly Back To Fan For Asking About Boyfriend's Death, Asks 'Morbid Curiosity?'

On Wednesday morning when she shared the video of herself flaunting that toned midriff and a stunning waistline, fans couldn’t resist posting fire emojis on the post. Nia once again took the internet by storm with her confidence and sensuality. The caption of her post read, “It’s either black or white! No in between..” (sic) Also Read - Baahubali Actor Ramya Krishnan is Chilling in The Maldives, Check Out Her Pool Pictures

One look at her Instagram profile and you’d know how she just doesn’t shy away from flaunting that hot bod and wearing almost anything and everything with all elan. The actor has been flaunting her incredible physique in bikini pictures also. A few days back, while she was shooting for Jamai 2.0 in Goa, the actor took to Instagram to share a few photos of herself gliding in a Fuschia pink and black monokinis.

Nia’s bikini and monokini pictures broke the internet and she also received fans’ love for wearing her confidence on the sleeve. Which one of Nia’s stylish posts is your favourite?