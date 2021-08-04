Mumbai: Nia Sharma is one of the hottest actors in the Telly world. The diva, who rose to fame with Zee TV’s Jamai Raja, recently posted a hot and sexy dance video flaunting her sensuous figure, leaving fans asking for more. On Tuesday, Nia Sharma was seen matching dance steps with her BFF and actor Reyhna Pandit on Kayla Nicole’s Bundle. Nia looked super hot as she grooved in a sexy black halter neck crop top with low waist jeans. On the other hand, Reyhna wore a nude shade outfit with a fancy belt. Taking to social media, Nia commented “Go bad Bi*** go…. @iam_reyhna”.Also Read - Bachpan Ka Pyar: Nia Sharma, Ravi Dubey, Arjit Taneja Go Crazy While Dancing on Viral Song -Watch

Nia Sharma flaunted her toned, sexy body while grooving sensuously to hit the track. She made an Instagram reel with her friend to join the trends! Nia’s fans appreciated for her post and loved what she did. One of the fans asked her to stop or else he will die with so much hotness. “Maar hi dalogi 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 nia ji, looking so hott”, wrote a user on the post. Also Read - Rrahul Sudhir On Rumours of Dating Nia Sharma: I Love Rumours, Let Them Be There | Exclusive

Nia Sharma is a gorgeous diva and she is surely gaining attention with her last picture in a white deep-neck dress. She has always managed to grab eyeballs. Recently, the actress posted bold and sexy picture of herself on her social media – Instagram wherein the diva was seen wearing a hot photo and captioned it as, “Sunsets> Netflix> uno”.

Nia Sharma has worked in several TV shows such as Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and Naagin. She is currently seen with Ravi Dubey in Jamai 2.0 on Zee5.