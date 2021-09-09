Nia Sharma’s struggle story: Actor Nia Sharma recalls the time when she had to live without work for over nine months and she couldn’t earn a single penny during this time while living all alone in Mumbai. The actor worked in Star Plus show Kaali in a supporting role after which she rose to fame with her performance alongside Krystle D’Souza in Ek Hazaaron Me Meri Behna Hai. While it may seem like there was no looking back for Nia after the show, the actor had to actually sit idol for nine months after the success of the show.Also Read - Do Ghoont Song Out: Nia Sharma’s Steaming Hot Version of Golden Era Melody; Watch Her Killer Moves

While promoting her latest music video Do Ghoonth with radio host Siddharth Kanan, Nia revealed that before she bagged Jamai Raja, her other popular show on ZEE TV, she was living in Mumbai by herself and nobody offered her work during that time. The actor highlighted how there was no extra source of income available back then because there were no social media. Nia was quoted as saying, “When I came to this industry, I was all by myself. I was fresh from Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, which was the show that made me. Uske baad poora ek saal ka gap tha (After that, there was a gap of a year).” Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Nia Sharma Leaves The House, Leaves Pratik Sehajpal and Others Shocked | Watch

She added, “So after Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai till Jamai Raja, there was a nine-month gap. I was all alone in Mumbai. I had no friends because obviously, I was new. I stayed in my shell. I worked on myself; I started learning belly dancing. Woh jo 9 mahine guzar gaye and I realised ki koi kaam nahi tha, kuch nahi tha, not a single penny I had earned, no friends… I think woh ek period tha jo mujhe dobara nahi jeena tha (I never want to relive those nine months, when I had no work, no friends and did not earn a single penny).” Also Read - Nia Sharma Says 'Fluck You Very Much' as People Troll Her For Posting Backless Images | Watch Video

Nia recently worked in Jamai 2.0 with Ravi Dubey and Achint Kaur. The show was released on the web platform ZEE5. The actor mentioned that even today she doesn’t have anything ‘concrete’ in hand but she’s working in music videos and earning from her own social media accounts. She was also recently seen as a guest in Bigg Boss OTT.