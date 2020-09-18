Actor Nia Sharma celebrated her 30th birthday on Thursday with a few friends at her residence in Mumbai. While the pictures and videos of the Naagin 4 actor are currently going viral and good wishes continue to be sent to Nia, there’s something that has irked the fans. The actor cut 18 birthday cakes on September 17 and one of those cakes was designed to look like male genitalia. Nia posted a video of herself cutting the cake and also being embarrassed by it. The fans too felt the same. Also Read - Rapper Kanye West Urinates on His Grammy Award, Shocking Video Leaves The Internet Stunned

Several comments on Nia’s Instagram post show how the fans didn’t find the erotic cake quite appropriate. Many people also commented saying how even if the actor wanted to cut the cake, she could have avoided putting up the pictures and the videos of the same. Nia, too, highlighted the ‘dirty’ celebration in the caption of her post. She wrote, “Safely the best dirty 30th of my life🤪🤪🤪🤪 Short of words … overwhelmed, and happiest at the moment 🤩🤩

Appreciate the efforts madeeeee by you all.. 🤪… ” (sic). Check out the video here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Rumours: Carry Minati Speaks on Being Trolled After Reports of Him Participating in Show go Viral

While a fan posted, “I m your fan nia from khatro ke khiladi but this cake is like very disappointed atleast you should have not posted this showing vulgarity…. Don’t take it in a wrong way,” another fan wrote, “What the hell cake is so rubbish” (sic)

Soon after putting up the videos of her birthday party, Nia made another post. It seemed like she addressed the entire trolling she received for the previous video in the caption of the new post. Nia wrote, “Whacky weird or whatever. Keep Calm and Move on. 🥳 har din Birthday nahi aataaaaa” (sic). Check this out:

Nia was joined by her friends namely Arjun Bijlani, Gautam Sharma, Reyhna Pandit, Rahul Sudhir, Amrin Chakkiwala, and Shagun among others on her birthday. She sure had fun. What do you think?