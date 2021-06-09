Gujarat: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Nidhi Bhanushali Aka Sonu is currently on a road journey in Gujarat and is having a time of her life. On day 158th of her vacation, she revealed in an Instagram post that she ‘randomely landed on a farm in a beautiful small village’ in Gujarat as she was chasing the sunset. In the Instagram post, she shared a slew of pictures of the farm and the village. One photo that grabbed eyeballs was her picture in the kitchen as she prepares the meal before heading forward in her journey. She can be seen clad in a black tank top and shorts and her expressions are unmissable as she tries to chop some potatoes. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Nidhi Bhanushali Aka Sonu Goes For Run in Forrest, Says 'Life Is Better In Wild' | WATCH

Sharing her experience in the village, she wrote, “We just randomly landed on a farm in this beautiful small village in Gujarat while chasing the sunset. The villagers insisted we stay till morning and offered us khatiyas to sleep on and their specialty – milk. Jugni had the time of her life running in the fields and lord knows she couldn’t get enough of the cows. We slept the most peaceful sleep under the sky lit with a million stars knowing that we were safe amongst these extremely heartwarming and kind people and witnessed an impeccable sunrise in the morning. Cooked and packed our meals for the day and we were off… the journey continues. (sic)” Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Nidhi Bhanushali Aka Sonu Flaunts Her Perfectly Toned Legs, Fans Say 'Ye Wahi Sonu Hai Na'

Earlier, she revealed that she has left home ‘to seek what seeks us’ and ‘away from civilization’. She further said that on the very first day she found bliss as the air is pure, trees are tall and a ‘slight drizzle has marked the start of monsoon’. She concluded that ‘life is better in the wild’. Taking to Instagram, she shared her gorgeous picture clad in a top, half-tied hair, and a nose. In another post, she shared a video running with her pet dog in a green top and blue shorts. She captioned it, “It’s tough to say who’s making the other run. @penchokutti or me. Wanna take a guess?”

Earlier, her video crazily went viral on social media wherein she can be seen taking a dip in the river in a sizzling blue and black bikini and starts swimming. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Happiness is… in the middle of a jungle. (sic)” The video also showed her dog as he wandered around trees.

Meanwhile, Nidhi Bhanushali was a part of the longest-running show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma for a long period of time. Palak Sidhwani replaced her and is currently essaying the role of Mr and Mrs Bhide’s daughter Sonu, who is the only girl in Tappu Sena of Gokuldham society.