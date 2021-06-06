Mumbai: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Nidhi Bhanushali aka Sonu treated fans with her smoking hot picture in a bikini teamed up with a loose off-white top. Taking to Instagram, she shared her stunning picture flaunting her perfectly toned legs. In the photo, she can be seen lying on the muddy ground along with her pet dog. Well, she looks amazingly gorgeous in the photo. She captioned it, “We see the sky changing, reminds us of our changing. (sic)” Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Nidhi Bhanushali Aka Sonu Goes For Run in Forrest, Says 'Life Is Better In Wild' | WATCH

The fans have loved her latest picture and many dropped endearing comments. One user wrote, “Juggi baby so beautiful.” While the other asked, “Ye wahi sonu hai na.”

Another wrote, “I see bhide’s Sonu changing.”

“Bhide sach kehta tha bachara e tapu ke sath reh reh kar bigad gai hai”, wrote another.

Earlier, she has set internet on fire with her stunning bikini look as she takes a dip in the river. She can be seen n a sizzling blue and black bikini as she goes inside the river and starts swimming. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Happiness is… in the middle of a jungle. (sic)” The video also showed her dog as he wandered around trees.

Previously, a video of her taking a leap in the middle of a sea in a bikini, surrounded by her friends went viral on social media. She captioned it, “Day two, 2021. @penchokutti ’s first time swimming in the (sea emoji) (sic).”

Nidhi Bhanushali was a part of the longest-running show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma for a long period of time. Palak Sidhwani replaced her and is currently essaying the role of Mr and Mrs Bhide’s daughter Sonu, who is the only girl in Tappu Sena of Gokuldham society.