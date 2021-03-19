Mumbai: Bigg Boss 14 contestants Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya had a love-hate relationship in the show. And while the show ended and everyone moved their own way, seems like their fans are still stuck there. While speaking in her latest interview, Nikki spoke about her equation with other contestants including Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, and Jasmin Bhasin. This irked a few fans of JasLy and soon a derogatory hashtag for Nikki started trending on Twitter. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Fame Nikki Tamboli Tests COVID-19 Positive, Under Self-Quarantine

Trust the girl to be immensely confident and fearless. She took to Twitter to bash the trolls for spreading hatred against her. Nikki wrote in a tweet, “Oh woww! This or that, hate or love, glad to see some people have so much time to talk about me! Hmmmm! Yeh bhi paid Karwaya hai?” when Rahul and Aly’s fans started trending ‘Nikki Tamboli Aukat Me Reh’, and ‘Aly Sirf Jasmin Ka Hai’ against her. Check out her tweet here: Also Read - Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla Look Their Quirkiest Best in Neha Kakkar's Song Marjaneya - Watch

In the interview with VJ Andy that led to this controversy, Nikki mentioned that she still has a soft corner for Aly and she doesn’t think that Jasmin has any fanbase of her own. Commenting on Rahul and Disha’s relationship, she said that he is dominant while the girl is insecure. Nikki added that she would love to go on a date with Aly if Jasmin and he break up someday.

While Nikki didn’t share a good equation with Rahul, Aly, and Jasmin, she became good friends with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. In fact, their bonding remained intact even after the show ended and Rubina lifted the trophy. Nikki was seen partying out with Rubina and others recently – the pictures from the same went viral on social media. What do you think of Nikki’s statements and the fans’ reaction?