Cape Town: Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli is currently in Cape Town to shoot for the upcoming action-reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. On Wednesday, she once again bowled over her fans with her bold and hot picture sporting a black bikini. In the photo, she poses along with her ‘own desi boys’ Varun Sood and Vishal Aditya Singh. The trio poses by the beach and it will give you ‘Dostana’ vibes. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari Teases Fans With BTS Video From Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Sets, Courtesy Abhinav Shukla

While Nikki Tamboli flaunts her washboard abs in a black bikini, Vishal and Varun go shirtless for the stunning click. Nikki captioned it, “My very own desi boys in cape town @varunsood12 @vishalsingh713 @colorstv #kkk11 #nikkitamboli #capetown #fun #shoot #beachlife #sunnyday Styled by- @stylebysaachivj. (sic)” Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 First Elimination: Vishal Aditya Singh Comes in Bottom 3 With Nikki Tamboli-Anushka Sen, Fails to Perform

Check Out The Picture Here:



Earlier, Nikki shared her sizzling hot pictures in a blue monokini. In the viral photos, she can be seen posing in a blue monokini on a beach. She teamed up her look with a wide smile, kohl in eyes, minimal makeup, and a dash of lip shade. She captioned it, “High tides and good vibes.”

Many netizens called it a full-on ‘Baywatch’ scene while many dropped fire and heart emojis in the comment section.

As per the latest reports, during the first elimination round, Nikki, Anushka Sen, and Vishal Aditya Singh were in the bottom three and Vishal’s journey has come to an end.

The show hosted by Rohit Shetty has TV celebrities as participants such as Shweta Tiwari, Mahek Chahal, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, Divyanka Tripathi, and Sourabh Raaj Jain among others.