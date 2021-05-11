Cape Town: Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli, who is currently in Cape Town to shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 deleted her previous Instagram post in which she talked about suffering from depression after the death of her brother Jatin Tamboli last week. The actor wrote a long note on Instagram explaining how she’s unable to cope up with the loss and is trying very hard to keep a strong face for the outside world. Nikki had talked about feeling ‘darkness’ inside and not wanting to wake up another day in a world where her brother isn’t there. Also Read - Nikki Tamboli Suffers From Depression After Brother's Death, Writes a Heartbreaking Note From Cape Town

Nikki now took to her Instagram stories to write another note. After deleting her heartbreaking long post, the actor simply wrote in her stories that she tried to give words to her feelings but even that didn't ease her pain. Her new post read, "A million words would not bring you back, I know because I tried, neither would a million tears, I know because I cried (sic)."

In her earlier post that now stands deleted, Nikki had written, "I feel such a deep, dark pit of sadness has overcome my whole being and I am totally drowning in it. I feel like a piece of the Earth has disappeared and a part of me died with my brother. Some days, like today, I just can't see the point of me being alive or any reason for my life to go on. I don't feel like I can take this intense sadness… some people tell me it will get more manageable, some are getting impatient and one even asked me when I am going to get on with my life and stop grieving, which I think is totally crap and unsupportive. It's been less than 10 days and I don't think I will ever 'stop grieving. I just think it will change how it makes me feel later (sic)."

She also talked about not getting the opportunity to talk to her brother for the one last time. “How can my brother leave me without letting us know. My brother suddenly passed away. It is really hard to accept. My mind will never ever. He never asked for any sort of help in his life… he never wanted to disturb me. Even when he was admitted to the hospital, he was staying calm and not asking for any special care. He was tired of everything but he wanted to live his life and just not die. I guess he wanted to talk to me but somehow we couldn’t talk and connect due to COVID. These thoughts and questions scare the hell out of me everyday.. he left us without having a conversation…(sic)” she wrote.

Nikki’s brother passed away from COVID-19 complications last week. She had to leave for Cape Town two days after his demise. Before leaving Mumbai with other celebs for her show, the actor took to Instagram to release another note in which she talked about participating in KKK 11 for her late brother and how excited he was when he had first heard about her being offered the new season of the adventure reality show. Nikki wrote that it’s difficult to move on but she knows what would have put a smile on her brother’s face and she’s doing just that.

More strength to Nikki and her family in these difficult times!