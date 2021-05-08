Cape Town: Nikki Tamboli, who rose to fame with her stint on Bigg Boss 14, had jet-off to Cape Town to participate in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actor recently lost her brother due to Covid-19 complications and has been taken aback by her brother’s sudden demise. However, the netizens chose to troll her for posting happy posts after her brother’s demise. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani Shares Groupie With Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya From First Stunt Location

Now, Nikki has given back to the haters and wrote a strong message stating that she deserves to be happy and that her brother would have loved to see her happy. Her post reads, “Some stupid people are messaging me and commenting on my pictures that my brother has just passed away a few days back don’t you feel shame you are enjoying. So let me you idiots that I also have my life, I also deserve to be happy if not for myself, for my brother as he loves when I stay happy. And these people who have no work but only have time to comment and spread negativity, I would request you to go and achieve your dreams. It will make you and your parents and your loved ones happy too.” Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani Goes LIVE From Flight; Mahek Chahal, Sana Makbul Make Appearance

Check Out The Post Here:

Earlier, Nikki shared a heart-breaking post on her brother’s demise and wrote, “Dear God, please give them strength. Hope I make you both more and more proud day by day & I’ll try to keep this smile on your face throughout. I have no idea how my dad is dealing with all this as he had major two loss.. 14 days back his mother passed away and now his son. I pray & give all my strength to my Dad & mom (sic).” Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya Share Mushy Posts on Living Apart

She will be next seen in Rohit Shetty hosted show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 along with Shweta Tiwari, Mahek Chahal, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, Divyanka Tripathi, and Sourabh Raaj Jain among others