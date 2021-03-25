Former Bigg Boss 14 contestants Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu celebrated the festival of Holi together. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video where the duo can be seen applying colors on each other and they look visibly happy. Not only this, but Nikki even gave a new name to their jodi, Jaanki. She captioned the video, “Here’s your dose of happiness from us #jaanki ! Celebrating the eternal feeling of love with colors, this Holi will be all about #RangLageya Ishq Ka! . .@rochakkohli @mohitchauhanofficial #RangLageya.” Also Read - After Being Harassed Over Obscene Video, Mother-Daughter Die By Suicide in UP's Gonda

Rang Lageya is a new song featuring Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra. In the video, Nikki and Jaan can be seen twinning in white kurtas and blue denim. As they play with gulaal, Rang Lageya plays in the background. For the unversed, Nikki Tamboli became the second runner-up and Jaan Kumar Sanu was evicted in the middle of the show. Also Read - Birthday Boy's Face Catches Fire As Friends Spray Snow Foam, Horrifying Video Has a Lesson For All | Watch

Watch The Video Here:



Earlier, Nikki announced that she has tested positive for COVID-19. She wrote, “I have been tested COVID positive early this morning. I am self quarantined and taking all the precautionary measures and medications on my doctor’s advice. I request all the people I have come in contact with in these past few days to get tested too. I will forever be grateful for all your love and support. Please be safe, wear your mask always, sanitize your hands regularly and maintain social distancing. Love and light. Nikki Tamboli”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Tamboli (@nikki_tamboli)



Meanwhile, Nikki Tamboli was shooting for her upcoming music video which will mark her debut also. She also has several projects in her pipeline.