Mumbai: Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli is likely to enter Bigg Boss OTT house this weekend as a special guest. Yes, you read it right. If reports are to be believed, Nikki Tamboli will enter Karan Johar’s hosted show during this ‘Sunday Ka Vaar.’ As per a report in SpotboyE, Nikki will enter the house and will play some tasks with the contestants. However, there is no official announcement of the same so far. Earlier Rakhi Sawant, Hina Khan and Sunny Leone graced the show as special guests.Also Read - Rakhi Sawant Undergoes Nose Surgery Months After Her Fight With Jasmin Bhasin-Nikki Tamboli In Bigg Boss 14 | Watch

Nikki Tamboli has been following Bigg Boss OTT. Recently, she took to her social media account supporting Milind Gaba and urged him to fight alone. “@MillindGaba I know you are a gem of a person, full of life and extremely funny people will leave you, break you, hurt you every moment. The journey is difficult my buddy you alone can fight it. Stay Strong. #MorePowerToYou,” she had written. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat Kisses Shamita Shetty on Neck as They Patch up After Fight, Fans go Gaga - Check Tweets

Talking about Bigg Boss OTT, Nia Sharma has entered the show as a wild card entry and her fans are super excited about it. Following her entry in the show, several fans took to social media praising her ‘bindaas’ attitude. Apart from Nia, other contestants who are locked inside the house are Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat, Millind Gaba, Nishant Bhat and Akshara Singh. Urfi Javed, Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath and Zeeshan Khan have been nominated.

