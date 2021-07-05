Mumbai: Actor Nikki Tamboli, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 14, is missing her late brother Jatin Tamboli on his second death anniversary. Taking to Instagram stories, she wrote, “2 months today bhaiya. I know you are happy now and no more in pain. I feel good for you as you are in peace and not facing any trouble. Whereas feel bad for myself for never accepting the fact that you are gone (sic)” Her brother passed away due to Covid-19 complications on May 5. Also Read - ‘From no Bed in Hospitals to no Room in Hotels,’ as Manali Sees Tourist Rush Ahead of COVID Third Wave, Netizens Worried

Nikki Tamboli’s brother Jatin had been keeping unwell for a long time and breathed his last due to Covid-19 at the age of 29. Ever since his demise, Nikki has kept herself busy with work commitments. In an interview with ETimes, she had said, “Yes my brother is with me always. I always feel he’s sitting in front of me and watching me (shows her phone’s wallpaper which has his picture). My mind has still not accepted that he has left us and gone.” Also Read - Olympics in Times of COVID-19: IOC Allows Teams to Have Alternate Players as Part of Team Squad

Check Out Her Post Here:

On National Doctor’s Day, Nikki shared a post that read, “I remember when my brother was fighting for life, how tough it was for us to pass those hard times. During this, the way the team of doctors were pushing themselves and leaving no stone unturned to heal my brother was commendable. Of course, nothing can work against God’s will and he is in a better place now but I must say that I feel fortunate to have a feeling of being safe, living in a world where doctors exist. We all should hail these warriors. Doctors are our true heroes. We should be grateful to them every single day.” Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020: Serbian Athlete Tests Positive For Covid-19 in Tokyo

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s hosted show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The show has TV celebrities as participants such as Shweta Tiwari, Mahek Chahal, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, Divyanka Tripathi, and Sourabh Raaj Jain among others.