Mumbai: Actor Nikki Tamboli, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 14, is missing her late brother Jatin Tamboli on his birthday. Taking to Instagram, she shared a heartfelt note for her brother and it will levae you emotional. Sharing a long post, she wrote, “It’s your birthday brother. Last year I was inside the Bigg Boss house, I prayed to God for letting go your pain so next year on your birthday I can show you the beautiful world. This year I am out but God took you away from the world. God hears the prayers that are offered by those who place their trust in him. Those we love never truly leave us. There are things that death cannot touch… You are in a better place brother. Happiness to you wherever you are. Always and forever. We miss you.”Also Read - Actresses Surbhi Jyoti, Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli go Gaga Sporting Team India's T20 World Cup Jersey of Virat Kohli

Check Out The Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Tamboli (@nikki_tamboli)



Nikki Tamboli’s brother Jatin had been keeping unwell for a long time and breathed his last due to Covid-19 at the age of 29. Ever since his demise, Nikki has kept herself busy with work commitments. In an interview with ETimes, she had said, “Yes my brother is with me always. I always feel he’s sitting in front of me and watching me (shows her phone’s wallpaper which has his picture). My mind has still not accepted that he has left us and gone.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Mocks Nikki Tamboli For Supporting Pratik Sehajpal, Asks 'Aapne Kitni Gaali Di Hai'

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s hosted show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The show has TV celebrities as participants such as Shweta Tiwari, Mahek Chahal, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, Divyanka Tripathi, and Sourabh Raaj Jain among others. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Nikki Tamboli Argues With Karan Patel and Arjun Bijlani, Says 'Pratik Akela Sher Ki Tarah Khel Raha Hai'