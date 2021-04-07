Mumbai: Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli is raising the temperature on the internet with her latest Reels video. Wearing a short pink dress, Nikki is seen spreading some glam vibes around as she walks for the camera like the diva that she is. The actor poses and grooves seductively to the tunes of ‘Not you barbie girl’. Also Read - Galat Out Now: Rubina Dilaik, Paras Chhabra Portray Tale of Love And Betrayal, Fans Call It 'Superhit'

Nikki loves to go all bold and fully glamorous with her fashion picks. This was just another example of how she flaunts everything hot and stylish with all elan. The popular Bigg Boss contestant took all pride in flaunting her ‘barbie look’ and fans went gaga over the same. Her friend and co-contestant from Bigg Boss, Shardul Pandit, commented on the post and talked about partying together while Manu Punjabi, another contestant, posted a fire emoji. Also Read - Kavita Kaushik Breaks Her Silence on Not Getting Her Dues For Bigg Boss 14

Check out Nikki Tamboli’s hot video here:

Nikki Tamboli has got newfound popularity after her stint in Bigg Boss 14. The actor impressed the viewers with her spontaneity and I-give-a-damn attitude. Her friendship with the show’s winner Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, and others became a topic of discussion and no matter what came her way, Nikki never shed her tough image.

She’s also a fashionista and loves to experiment with her style. The actor never shies away from donning things that would look awkward on others. Nikki rocks everything from a thigh-high slit dress, to a plunging neckline and a backless outfit with equal charm. What do you think of her pink ‘barbie look’ here?