Cape Town: Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli jetted off to Cape Town, South Africa, to shoot for the action-reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. Taking to Instagram, she shared her sizzling hot pictures in a blue monokini. In the viral photos, she can be seen posing in a blue monokini on a beach. She teamed up her look with a wide smile, kohl in eyes, minimal makeup, and a dash of lip shade.

She captioned it, "High tides and good vibes."

Taking a funny dig at Nikki, her co-contestant and friend Rahul Mahajan wrote, “No heels.” Netizens flooded her comment section with ‘best of luck’note and many dropped heart and fire emojis.

Recently, Nikki lashed out at trolls for sending her hate messages for posting happy posts after her brother’s demise. Taking To Instagram, she shared a long wrote that reads, “Some stupid people are messaging me and commenting on my pictures that my brother has just passed away a few days back don’t you feel shame you are enjoying. So let me you idiots that I also have my life, I also deserve to be happy if not for myself, for my brother as he loves when I stay happy. And these people who have no work but only have time to comment and spread negativity, I would request you to go and achieve your dreams. It will make you and your parents and your loved ones happy too.”

Last week, Nikki uploaded her goofy pictures with Abhinav Shukla. She wrote, “The people who make you smile from just seeing them,those are my favourite people.”

She will be next seen in Rohit Shetty hosted show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 along with Shweta Tiwari, Mahek Chahal, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, Divyanka Tripathi, and Sourabh Raaj Jain among others