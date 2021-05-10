Cape Town: Actor Nikki Tamboli is trying very hard to move on in life after her brother passed away last week due to COVID-19 complications. In a heartfelt note on Instagram, she tried to explain how things have stopped making sense to her these days, and even though she’s talking to people and keeping a strong face, deep down she’s struggling every minute. The Bigg Boss 14 fame actor is currently in Cape Town, South Africa, to shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 with Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Shweta Tiwari, Mahek Chahal, Sana Makbul, Divyanka Tripathi, and Varun Sood among others. However, she mentioned in her post that her heart is still with her late brother – Jatin Tamboli – who loved her dearly. Also Read - Abhinav Kohli on Shweta Tiwari's Latest Claims: Paisa Hazam Bhi Kar Leti Ho...

A part of Nikki's post on Instagram read: "I feel such a deep, dark pit of sadness has overcome my whole being and I am totally drowning in it. I feel like a piece of the Earth has disappeared and a part of me died with my brother. Some days, like today, I just can't see the point of me being alive or any reason for my life to go on. I don't feel like I can take this intense sadness… some people tell me it will get more manageable, some are getting impatient and one even asked me when I am going to get on with my life and stop grieving, which I think is totally crap and unsupportive. It's been less than 10 days and I don't think I will ever 'stop grieving. I just think it will change how it makes me feel later (sic)."

Nikki recently shared a few pictures of herself from the sets of the show in Cape Town. The pictures showed her posing with her friend and fellow contestant Abhinav Shukla. Nikki also addressed the trolls in a separate post on Instagram. She mentioned that she has been receiving many hate messages where people are telling her that it was selfish of her to travel to Cape Town two days after her brother's demise. Nikki said she has the right to live her life and take efforts to be happy as that's what her brother would have wanted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Tamboli (@nikki_tamboli)

In another part of her long post on Instagram, Nikki wrote about missing her brother and how he always protected her. The actor mentioned that even during his last days in the hospital, he didn’t want to ask her for any help or express the pain that he was enduring. She wrote, “How can my brother leave me without letting us know. My brother suddenly passed away. It is really hard to accept. My mind will never ever. He never asked for any sort of help in his life… he never wanted to disturb me. Even when he was admitted to the hospital, he was staying calm and not asking for any special care. He was tired of everything but he wanted to live his life and just not die. I guess he wanted to talk to me but somehow we couldn’t talk and connect due to COVID. These thoughts and questions scare the hell out of me everyday.. he left us without having a conversation…(sic)” Check out the full post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Tamboli (@nikki_tamboli)

Nikki Tamboli chose to turn off the comments on this post. She has been going through a tumultuous time and we wish her more strength to recover from the loss!