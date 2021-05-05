Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli’s brother passed away after battling COVID on Tuesday. On Wednesday, after mourning the death of her brother in a separate post, she took to her Instagram stories to express just how big a loss this is for her and her entire family. Also Read - Hina Khan on Nikki Tamboli’s Brother’s Death: 'I Know How It Feels, No One Can Replace a Lost Family Member'

Nikki shared a picture of her elder brother Jatin Tamboli and mentioned that her life is never going to be the same again. The actor wrote about missing her brother and how the memories keep haunting her. "Death is nothing brother it's life that's hard. But you fought it till the end. It's very very difficult to live life without you. All the memories come back but you don't (sic)," she wrote in her Instagram stories.

Earlier, in a post announcing the news of Jatin passing away, Nikki shared a picture of the family and her brother with long poetry in which she talked about her family chain being broken and how the loss is completely unfathomable. "Dear God, please give them strength. Hope I make you both more and more proud day by day & I'll try to keep this smile on your face throughout. I have no idea how my dad is dealing with all this as he had major two loss.. 14 days back his mother passed away and now his son. I pray & give all my strength to my Dad & mom (sic)," she wrote in another post on Twitter.

Nikki’s brother was battling with COVID and other health issues for a few days now. He was hospitalised when Nikki performed a Havan for his well-being and expressed that she was positive about his recovery. The actor had shared a glimpse of the Puja that she organised for the speedy recovery of her brother.

It was on Tuesday morning that the news of death circulated online, leaving many fans of the actor shattered. Hina Khan, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya among many other celebs offered their condolences to the family and wished for their strength.