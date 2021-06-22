Shanti Song Out: Nikki Tamboli, who is set to entertain fans with her stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, dropped her music video titled ‘Shanti’ on Tuesday. The video opens with Milind Gaba performing in a karaoke session when Nikki enters the club and the duo starts romancing with each other. It is a peppy track and will definitely ‘jazz up your playlist’. They even perform separate dance sequences. The actor looks stunning in different glamorous outfits and there is no doubt in saying that she will set your screens ablaze. Sharing the song on Instagram, she wrote, “The sassiest track #Shanti is finally here. It is time to jazz up your playlist. Song out now. Tune in. (sic)” Also Read - Shweta Tiwari in Rs 2998 Crop Top And Palazzo Pants is Making Summer Fashion Magical

Watch Here:

On Monday, the makers dropped the teaser of the song where Milind Gaba was seen wooing Nikki during a karaoke session. Nikki while sharing the teaser, captioned it, “Here is the beautiful teaser of #Shanti for all of you! Check it out. #Shanti releasing on 22nd June, 2021. Stay tuned (sic).” Also Read - Rahul Vaidya On His Wedding With Disha Parmar: 'We Had To Push Our Wedding Date'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Tamboli (@nikki_tamboli)

Meanwhile, Nikki Tamboli shot to fame with her stint on Bigg Boss 14. She will be next seen in Rohit Shetty-hosted show Khartron Ke Khiladi 11. She shot for the stunt-reality show in Cape Town along with co-contestants Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal, and Sana Makbul. Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will most likely replace Madhuri Dixit’s Dance Deewane 3 on Colors TV. It will premiere in July during a weekend slot.