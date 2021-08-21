Mumbai: Tv actor Nisha Rawal in June leveled some serious charges against husband Karan Mehra. She accused him of domestic violence and an extramarital affair following which he was arrested. However, Karan denied the accusations and claimed that Nisha orchestrated the entire incident to arm-twist him into giving up a big amount of alimony. Now, in a new statement, she has stated that she doesn’t want anything from Karan, apart from the sole custody of their son Kavish. She further said that her lawyers have informed Karan about the same.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Nisha Rawal Likely To Participate In The Controversial Show? This Is What We Know

Speaking with Bombay Times, she further added that Karan will be allowed to meet him regularly but Karan is not agreeing to the terms. She was quoted as saying, “I don’t want any alimony. What will he provide me with that I haven’t given him? We built everything together. I started earning at a very young age and supported him throughout even before he became a part of Yeh Rishta. I have done so much work and whoever I collaborated with will vouch for the fact that Karan was in charge of the commercials.” Also Read - 'Karan Mehra Withdrew 1 Crore From Bank Account': Nisha Rawal Files Domestic Violence Case

Nisha shared that she is an independent woman, however, she demanded back all her jewellery and assets she got during the marriage, in a bid to have a new start. She added, “He took away all my jewellery and everything I got with me during our marriage. I have asked him to return the jewellery he has disposed of because I need to start my life again. Meri mom ke property ke papers bhi uske paas pade hue hain (he even has my mother’s property papers with him), which I want him to return. There’s nothing that I am asking for myself. I am an independent girl and will look after my child and me.” Also Read - When Karan Mehra Worked at a Pizza Joint Before Entering The Film Industry | Video

She further accused Karan of his behaviour towards their son Kavish. She claimed that he hasn’t been in touch with him ever since his birthday in June. She also shared that while he posted photos of gifts he had ordered for Kavish for his birthday, never reached the child. She said, “Let me tell you, he hasn’t called Kavish even once since his birthday.”

Karan and Nisha continue to level allegations against each other. While Nisha accused Karan of domestic violence and extramarital affair and lodged a complaint against him at Goregaon Police Station, Karan claimed that he did not touch her. In fact, he alleged that she banged her head against the wall and blamed it on him.