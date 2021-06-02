Nisha Rawal Alimony News: Actor Nisha Rawal continues to talk about the allegations that she has put against her husband Karan Mehra after the latter was arrested by Mumbai Police in a domestic violence case. Nisha has claimed that her husband banged her head in the wall and then he pinned her on the wall by holding her neck. In a press conference that happened on Tuesday after Karan was granted bail in the case, Nisha talked about all the allegations in her complaint and also gave details about the alimony that she had demanded from Karan that allegedly pissed him off. Also Read - Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal Case: This is What Manveer Gurjar, Gaurav Chopra Have to Say on Their Fight

Nisha mentioned that she was asking Karan to take the responsibility for their son and fund his education while she will also start looking for a steady source of income for him. The actor said that she didn’t demand anything for herself but for their kid. Talking about what she demanded as part of the alimony while speaking about separation, Nisha said, “I had just asked Karan to take care of his future and education. I told him I would take care of the expenses till he reaches the 12th standard and you have 12 years to earn money, and if I can take care later also I will do it. I had clearly told him that I will always support him and never hold things against him.” Also Read - Karan Mehra Denies Having Extramarital Affair, Calls Nisha Rawal’s Stories 'Baseless'

She added that Karan had been transferring all the money from her account to his account that left her with nothing to even nurse her fractured toe once. “If there was any transaction in my account he would transfer to his account and then he would do what he wanted to do. For two months I lived with that fractured toe. You can confirm that with my doctor. For the media, it is an overnight thing but a lot of my close friends knew that things were not great in my marriage like Rohit Verma and Munisha Khatwani,” she said. Also Read - Abhijeet Sawant's Shocking Claims About Indian Idol 12, Eliminations, And Love For Pawandeep Rajan | Video

Later, one of Nisha’s friends also spoke to the media and mentioned that she had never asked anything for herself from him. Munisha, who’s a celebrity tarot card reader, said that Nisha had asked for her son’s alimony and she has just been wanting Karan to take care of their son’s education. “She was looking for a job for the last few months and she was ready to work or even sweep the floor at McDonald’s,” the friend said.