Karan Mehra – Nisha Rawal Divorce Case: TV actor Karan Mehra had recently accused Nisha Rawal of cheating on him and living with Rohit Satia (who is her Rakhi brother). He had said that ‘Nisha is dating a man named Rohit Satia. He has been around with us for a long time’. Reacting to these baseless claims, Rohit Satia opened up about the allegations and slammed Karan instead as Satia did Nisha’s kanyadaan at their wedding. Days after Karan Mehra’s press conference, Rohit Saia told E-Times that the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor has tarnished the image. “Now that my name has been dragged into this, I am obviously not happy. My image has been tarnished. I am consulting my lawyers. I am going to come out with the entire truth of this story but you’ll have to wait for it. I might even have a press conference”, Rohit told the portal.Also Read - Karan Mehra Accuses Wife Nisha Rawal of Dating Man Who Posed as Her 'Rakhi Brother': 'This is Morally Questionable'

Days after the PC, Rohit slammed Karan for allegedly ‘tarnishing’ his image and unnecessarily dragging his name into this. “Now that my name has been dragged into this, I am obviously not happy. My image has been tarnished. I am consulting my lawyers. I am going to come out with the entire truth of this story but you’ll have to wait for it. I might even have a press conference,” Rohit told E-Times. Also Read - Karan Mehra Accuses Nisha Rawal of Infidelity, Says ‘That Person is Staying in My House’

Rohit denied having an affair with Nisha. He further said, “I knew Nisha much before Karan came into her life. I am right now in Lucknow with my wife (Nidhi) and kid and ‘If a man is having an affair outside his marriage, would his wife allow him to come home?” While hinting at Karan Mehra’s girlfriend, Rohit said, “Ask Karan who is MM. Those are the initials I am giving out. There’s a girl MM in his life. I am not revealing her name now, but ‘MM’ was one of the reasons behind Karan and Nisha’s separation.” Also Read - Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut Bashes Anjali Arora For Age-Shaming Nisha Rawal And Payal Rohatgi