Mumbai: TV actors Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal, who have been married for more than eight years and have a son, are fighting against each other legally now. Nisha Rawal has registered a domestic violence complaint against Karan Mehra, and Mumbai Police has filed a case against him. The police have also registered a case of cheating against Mehra for allegedly withdrawing Rs 1 crore from Nisha’s bank account. Also Read - When Karan Mehra Worked at a Pizza Joint Before Entering The Film Industry | Video

As per the complaint filed on June 25, Nisha Rawal has made allegations not just against Karan but also on his family members Kunal Mehra, Bela Mehra and Ajay Mehra. According to India Today report, the police have made no arrests so far. Earlier in May, Karan was arrested after Nisha reported at Mumbai’s Goregaon Police Station that a bleeding injury on her forehead had been inflicted by him. Also Read - Nisha Rawal Throws Birthday Bash For Son Kavish Amid Domestic Dispute With Karan Mehra, See Pics from Party

Karan had later been let out on bail. In a press conference, Nisha accused Karan of domestic violence. Karan claimed that he did not touch her. In fact, he alleged that she banged her head against the wall and blamed it on him. Nisha’s video from the press conference had gone viral on social media where she alleged that Karan has an extramarital affair and he portrays a wrong image in front of everyone. Reacting to Nisha Rawal’s accusations of domestic violence and affair, Karan Mehra denied and said it’s all baseless. He said: “All these allegations are bound to come up and I will be linked with many people. These stories are baseless. I haven’t cheated on her and I am not having an extramarital affair.” Also Read - Karan Mehra Celebrates His Son's Birthday Amid Allegations of Domestic Abuse By Wife Nisha Rawal

Meanwhile, Karan Mehra had accused Nisha Rawal of being after his money. He had earlier said that his wife had been happily living with him when the times were good but now due to the pandemic when they are experiencing troublesome times, she allegedly decided to create a scene and take all his money.